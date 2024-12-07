WEF’s Klaus Schwab: Public-private cooperation can unlock potential of technology to improve lives

"Now more than ever, with technology holding so much potential to change our lives for the better, we need to come together to unlock it,” Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said at the launch of the Tech for Good Institute.





Professor Schwab spoke of the two big issues that technology poses for governments, companies and societies, sharing how collaboration can help tackle these concerns and unlock opportunities for Southeast Asia. Find out more on our website: https://techforgoodinstitute.org/wefs...







Origninally published: 3 October, 2021

By: Tech for Good Institute

Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8sEODDv7OA