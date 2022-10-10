You are not suposed to see this...Cancer - The Forbidden Cures

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Jim Crenshaw
October 7, 2022
Pharmakeia kills. There is no money in a cure. It is all about treatment for profit and killing us off.
Source: Buenaonda films.
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