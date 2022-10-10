You are not suposed to see this...Cancer - The Forbidden Cures

Jim Crenshaw





October 7, 2022





Pharmakeia kills. There is no money in a cure. It is all about treatment for profit and killing us off.

Source: Buenaonda films.

More videos you may find interesting:

This is gross. So just how much silicone in your arse is too much? Whoa

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bq9aE2BuSLTn/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wblUq6RZ57F6/



