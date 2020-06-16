© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ges2015wy c11 bwilkin The Parable of the 4 soils disproves Calvinism
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • June 16, 2020
Grace Evangelical Society Conference in Dubois, Wyoming. Bob presents the parable of the soils to demonstrate that there is no such thing as temporary or spurious faith. Calvinists teach that the first 3 soils wind up in hell. The Grace view is that the only unbeliever is the first soil, because the text says the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th soils believed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.