© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RAPTURE POSTPONED! STARS ARE WRONG!
Follow
2
Share
Report
172 views • October 03, 2021
RAPTURE POSTPONED! STARS ARE WRONG!
The return of Christ is written in the stars, but what if the stars are wrong...?! Find out the truth in this timely video of epic end time proportions!
Support us thru Zelle: [email protected]
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, such as Christians and conservatives, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/makaiomessenger
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-536715
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mylf7rLaMVDo/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MAKAIOmessenger/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/makaiomusic
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/makaio
Xephula: https://xephula.com/MAKAIO
USA.Life: https://usa.life/MAKAIO
Minds: https://www.minds.com/makaio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/makaiomessenger
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPqTCroOqcWR_pMEJL-2xA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makaiomessenger
#rapture #rapturedate #rapturepredictions #raptureprophecies
The return of Christ is written in the stars, but what if the stars are wrong...?! Find out the truth in this timely video of epic end time proportions!
Support us thru Zelle: [email protected]
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, such as Christians and conservatives, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/makaiomessenger
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-536715
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Mylf7rLaMVDo/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MAKAIOmessenger/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/makaiomusic
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/makaio
Xephula: https://xephula.com/MAKAIO
USA.Life: https://usa.life/MAKAIO
Minds: https://www.minds.com/makaio/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/makaiomessenger
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPqTCroOqcWR_pMEJL-2xA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/makaiomessenger
#rapture #rapturedate #rapturepredictions #raptureprophecies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.