Boy will NOT be Vaccinated + I'm UNHAPPY About it
While vaccines have nearly eliminated scourges to humanity like polio, such diseases are almost bound to make a resurgence as the strategy mandating people take the COVID-19 vaccine by various governments has completely backfired, as virtually everything that they told us about the vaccines turned out to be false. From failure to contract or transmit the virus to it's safety.It has been a nonstop demonization of those who resisted, and of course that will be completed with the other vaccines that they try to push on us.

From the censorship of social media and the government, and direct violation of the first amendment, to Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins, issuing a letter to take down those who wrote the great Barrington declaration.


#fauci #vaccines #polio #covid


