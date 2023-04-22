Create New Account
Wade Northansen Speaks 22 April 2023
Lightpath
Published 18 hours ago |

Wade Northausen of BillboardBattalion.com spoke to us before we commenced the weekly Saturday Melbourne Rally through the city. We were blessed to have Wade join us, a busy man these days, a farmer who works hard for Rural Victoria and food and water security. He had a lot to say so I made this a separate video to that of the rally itself. 

farmerfood securitywade northausenmelbourne rallybillboard battalionrural victoriawater security

