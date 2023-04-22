Wade Northansen Speaks 22 April 2023

Wade Northausen of BillboardBattalion.com spoke to us before we commenced the weekly Saturday Melbourne Rally through the city. We were blessed to have Wade join us, a busy man these days, a farmer who works hard for Rural Victoria and food and water security. He had a lot to say so I made this a separate video to that of the rally itself.
