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TIME IS UP - Retired Police Officer Speaks - IT'S TIME FOR ALL TO SPEAK - He made a speech outside of the Alberta Legislator Bldg, & he has been doing so every week for the last year...
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20 views • September 13, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmdy81-time-is-up-retired-police-officer-speaks.html
A retired Police Officer, David Dickson from Edmonton Alberta, made a speech outside of the Alberta Legislator Building, and he has been doing so every week for the last year. He served 10 years in the Merseyside Police in the Liverpool, he moved to Canada in mid nineties to start a new life as Canadian.
He's worked directly for the RCMP and many other Law Enforcement agencies as a subject matter expert in IT relating to policing. He can be reached at on the following website:
https://dksdata.com/COVID19?fbclid=IwAR0FpWCOdsW4hAXk3AAK5KWwh2FoyFzNDtdObd_IE4Rf1deQfIxbL_Z_aUE
If you know a lawyer who is willing to take the charge and file a FULL DISCLOSURE through the courts rather than constitutionally, please get in touch with him.
A retired Police Officer, David Dickson from Edmonton Alberta, made a speech outside of the Alberta Legislator Building, and he has been doing so every week for the last year. He served 10 years in the Merseyside Police in the Liverpool, he moved to Canada in mid nineties to start a new life as Canadian.
He's worked directly for the RCMP and many other Law Enforcement agencies as a subject matter expert in IT relating to policing. He can be reached at on the following website:
https://dksdata.com/COVID19?fbclid=IwAR0FpWCOdsW4hAXk3AAK5KWwh2FoyFzNDtdObd_IE4Rf1deQfIxbL_Z_aUE
If you know a lawyer who is willing to take the charge and file a FULL DISCLOSURE through the courts rather than constitutionally, please get in touch with him.
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