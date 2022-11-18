Jon Stewart On Dave Chappelle, Kyrie Irving, And Kanye West

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Nov 16, 2022



Jon Stewart gives his thoughtful take on the controversies surrounding Chappelle, Irving and West, and the impact of antisemitic rhetoric. Stick around for another segment with Jon, and check out the new season of his AppleTV+ show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."