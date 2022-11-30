5D Healing to Uncover Secret Space Program PTSD w/Jodi Reynosa & Will Nutter: Merkaba Chakras #100

They discovered a complex childhood involvement in a top secret space program involving super soldiers, aliens, Nazis, time travel, and it leads back to ancient folklores of Atlantis, Lemuria, and metaphysics. This messy psyops reached the ascended masters, higher dimensional beings, archangels, and source (God) to send back a legion of ancient, wise souls to help clean-up this dozie.





For more information about Will and Jodi offerings, please visit their website: Linktr.ee/ServicesWithJAW





Resources:

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/5898#section=Canonical-SMILES

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Buckminsterfullerene#section=UNII

https://www.cnn.com/2002/HEALTH/12/27/cnna.gupta.boisselier/

https://youtu.be/DQbYiXyRZjM

https://www.theosophical.org/component/content/article/25-online-resources/online-leaflets/1796-hp-blavatsky-and-her-writings

https://youtu.be/VWFzi-a4cyA

https://youtu.be/WLURxPpiVKg

https://www.military.com/space-force

https://bit.ly/3C9Klri , https://bit.ly/3SBtwuM , https://youtu.be/_kAevCpFNW0 , https://bit.ly/3fjO7Ft , https://bit.ly/3dIxl2y , https://bit.ly/3dINSTV , https://bit.ly/3BQmtay , https://youtu.be/20xeGkqIZeE





#JodiReynosa, #WillNutter, #JohanFritz, #SecretSpaceProgram, #QHHT, #Blackops, #5thDimension, #multiverse, #aliens