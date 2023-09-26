Create New Account
Texas Troopers Remove Venezuelan Flag Planted by Migrants on Border River Island
Published 17 hours ago

Texas Troopers Remove Venezuelan Flag Planted by Migrants on Border River Island.

NOTHING to see here... Its just an INVASION. 

Texas DPS Marine Unit troopers pull down a Venezuelan flag planted on an island in the Rio Grande. Multiple migrants have been seen carrying Venezuelan flags as they enter the U.S. to seek "asylum."

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

