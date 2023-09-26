Texas Troopers Remove Venezuelan Flag Planted by Migrants on Border River Island.
NOTHING to see here... Its just an INVASION.
Texas DPS Marine Unit troopers pull down a Venezuelan flag planted on an island in the Rio Grande. Multiple migrants have been seen carrying Venezuelan flags as they enter the U.S. to seek "asylum."
