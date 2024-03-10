Trans Kids are Having a Great Evil Perpetrated on them; Fake Compassion + MONEY

All these people that state that they are "compassionate" as they destroy children, choosing to transition based on the love bombs and affirmations, that these troubled use are getting, our perpetrating, a great evil on our society, either being useful idiots, or doing it for the money.
#transkids #money #transmedicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.