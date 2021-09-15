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I AM IMMUNE
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211 views • September 15, 2021
I am immune THE CREATOR made me this way and everybody is immune to any lies viruses diseases and they are admiting it lately
world you are not alone in all this you are not alone i promise
GOD ALMIGHTY IS WITH US
pray pray pray
From the botom of your heart pray
Link :
https://es-mb.theepochtimes.com/infeccion-previa-de-covid-19-protege-contra-variante-delta-mejor-que-la-vacuna-pfizer-dice-estudio_882604.html
Music :
Sia - courage to change
world you are not alone in all this you are not alone i promise
GOD ALMIGHTY IS WITH US
pray pray pray
From the botom of your heart pray
Link :
https://es-mb.theepochtimes.com/infeccion-previa-de-covid-19-protege-contra-variante-delta-mejor-que-la-vacuna-pfizer-dice-estudio_882604.html
Music :
Sia - courage to change
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