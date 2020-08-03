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Don Bongino - exposing Obama's acts of Sedition and Treason on the American people and Trump
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29 views • August 03, 2020
I Was a Secret Service Agent for Obama, and I'm Spilling Major Secrets
A flashback to this speech where I lay out the cold hard truth about how the federal government was weaponized in an attempt to take out Donald Trump.
A flashback to this speech where I lay out the cold hard truth about how the federal government was weaponized in an attempt to take out Donald Trump.
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