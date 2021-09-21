BILL GATES EXPLAINS HIS PLANS OF DEPOPULATING THE EARTH THROUGH VACCINES & THIS MRNA DEATH JAB. HE SAYS IT ALL PLAIN AS DAY OVER SEVERAL CLIPS THROUGH THE YEARS WITH THAT EVIL GRIN OF HIS. I'D LIKE TO SLAP THAT SMIRK RIGHT OFF THAT UGLY DEMONIC ZIONIST FACE.

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JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING

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Psalm 34:16

The face of the Lord is against evildoers,

To cut off the memory of them from the earth.



Psalm 37:1

A Psalm of David.

Do not fret because of evildoers,

Be not envious toward wrongdoers.



Psalm 101:8

Every morning I will destroy all the wicked of the land,

So as to cut off from the city of the Lord all those who do iniquity.

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