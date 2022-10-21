© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/481565
Summary：10/20/2022 China will conduct more flights abroad as multiple airlines are looking to resume services by the end of October. Average flights per day between October 1 and 14th have increased by 21% compared to the same period in September.