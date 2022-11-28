HHS Secretary says He's At a 10 Out of 10 Concern Level For Monkey Pox And Then Says That Basically Zero People Have Died. 😂😂😂
These People Are Stupid.
Their Next Plandemic Is Pathetic.
There Is A 0 Out Of 10 Chance We The People Will Comply With Another Lockdown.
What's Your Concern Level For Monkey Pox Out Of 10?
