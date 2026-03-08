BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
By Way of Deception - The Making & Unmaking of a Mossad Officer Victor Ostrovsky Full (1995)
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
75 views • 3 days ago

By Way of Deception - The Making & Unmaking of a Mossad Officer Victor Ostrovsky Full (1995)


CSPAN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzyZEuQpg0w


Mossad Influence on U.S. Policy


Former Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky spoke about the how the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, has influenced U.S. policy since 1948. He argued that the agency is damaging Jewish interests in the United States by abusing the long and cordial relations between the U.S. and Israel. After his remarks, he took questions from the audience


hybridmindthoughts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUudBWyPc6k&t


By Way of Deception: The Making & Unmaking of a Mossad Officer | Victor Ostrovsky | Full (1995)


Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Way-Deception-Making-Unmaking-Officer-ebook/dp/B0GGQJG8BR/ref=sr_1_1


By Way of Deception: The Making and Unmaking of a Mossad Officer


The # 1 New York Times best seller the Israeli foreign intelligence agency The Mossad tried to ban. The making of a Mossad officer is the true story of an officer in Israel's most secret agency. The first time the Mossad came calling, they wanted Victor Ostrovsky for their assassination unit, the kidon. He turned them down. The next time, he agreed to enter the grueling three-year training program to become a katsa, or intelligence case officer, for the legendary Israeli spy organization. By Way of Deception is the explosive chronicle of his experiences in the Mossad, and of two decades of their frightening and often ruthless covert activities around the world


