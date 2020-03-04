JEWS107: How Jews think: Emotional Vs Logical Thinking & its consequences for everyone

This is a very important lesson, and it may contain unique observations from my own analysis of these people.



In here, you will also learn why Jews are masters of religion, and why that works for them. Christians do not stand a chance against Jews. Jews focus on winning, and Jews will outwit Christians and most whites with ease.



Jews suffer from problems that no other race has. E. G. Antisemitism. This is totally unique to these people. They suffer from many types of hostility that they pretend they do not understand the causes thereof. In my audio about how Jews think you'll understand how this comes about and why it comes about. Furthermore you'll understand why Christians are easily manipulated and outwitted by Jews without Christians even realizing it. The jew is so different from whites that they could be aliens mentally. There will be a followup audio on whites are workers and Jews are managers. This covers the big advantages that Jews have over whites. Finally I've not got round to Jewish strategies which work very effectively against whites. They have time wasting strategies and their most important one: Jewish deflection.



Jews are unbelievably SUBTLE and the vast majority of whites do not even realise when these people are lying to them, tricking them, fooling them or being utterly malicious to them.



I think Henry kissinger is one of the best Jewish strategists on the planet. He's f*cking evil. Netanyahu is not far behind. He's a devilish Polish Jew. A Jew is at his most DANGEROUS when he is YOUR FRIEND!