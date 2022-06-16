Portlandia Philes #6

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00:50 Ukraine firewood-burning car
01:15 Ukraine war started eight years ago; shelling of civilians by Ukraine army
03:33 Steve Bannon "misdemeanor from hell" for Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Nancy Pelosi
04:15 Dems refuse to take any responsibility for failing economy (Cedric Richmond on CNN)
06:18 WaPo's Taylor Lorenz a covid-phobic mask freak
07:01 The National Pulse: mask mandates kill
07:58 Lars Larson, Portland government from awful to worse
09:15 Jizz the Drag Queen at a middle school performance
09:41 Biden in the news
10:11 miscellaneous