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Australia Senator Gerard Rennick on Mandated Vaccine Injuries
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182 views • February 18, 2022
Australia Senator Gerard Rennick on Mandated Vaccine Injuries
Senator Gerard Rennick
https://www.facebook.com/gerard.rennick/videos/5291361127565322
Senator Gerard Rennick: If anyone can make sense of this then you’re doing better than me.
I will try to summarise - if you’ve been injured as a result of a mandate you can either:
1) try and claim under the indemnity scheme
2) claim under work cover/workers compensation
3) pursue a legal outcome either individually or with a class action
4) try to claim income loss if you have income loss insurance protection (don’t forget to check your super you may have some cover there)
But I won’t lie - it’s as clear as mud and a minefield strewn with red tape and obstacles.
The last thing someone with a vaccine injury needs
Senator Gerard Rennick
https://www.facebook.com/gerard.rennick/videos/5291361127565322
Senator Gerard Rennick: If anyone can make sense of this then you’re doing better than me.
I will try to summarise - if you’ve been injured as a result of a mandate you can either:
1) try and claim under the indemnity scheme
2) claim under work cover/workers compensation
3) pursue a legal outcome either individually or with a class action
4) try to claim income loss if you have income loss insurance protection (don’t forget to check your super you may have some cover there)
But I won’t lie - it’s as clear as mud and a minefield strewn with red tape and obstacles.
The last thing someone with a vaccine injury needs
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