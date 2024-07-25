Hezbollah Drone Enters Israeli Military Area, Shoots Freely Inside Airbase; Embarrassed IDF Says…

Hezbollah has released drone footage capturing detailed images of Israel's Ramat David Airbase, showing airplanes and fuel storage facilities. This marks the third such video by Hezbollah's "Hoopoe" surveillance drone, raising concerns over security breaches nearly 50 km inside Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded, stating that the base's operations were unaffected and that the drone was used for photographic purposes only.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has released another strikingly detailed video captured by its famous Hoopoe surveillance drone from the heart of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The movement’s Military Media Unit released the video on Wednesday.

It marked the third one in a series titled, “This is what the Hoopoe came back with.”

It featured footage of the entire expanse of the Israeli regime’s Ramat David Airbase that it had captured after bypassing the regime’s intricate interception network.

Resting 46 kilometers (28 miles) away from the Lebanese border, the outpost is the only Israeli military airbase that is situated in the northern part of the occupied territories.

The video depicts the airbase’s warplanes and helicopter gunships as well as its command building and officials.

It also includes footage of the platforms that host the regime’s much-vaunted Iron Dome missile system at the base, besides showing the outpost’s ammunition storage.

The footage’s release coincides with ongoing threats by the Israeli regime to launch another war against Lebanon.

The regime has been issuing the threats simultaneously with its near-daily attacks against areas that lie in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has responded by striking targets across the border both in retaliation against the Israeli attacks and in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal Israeli war.

Last Wednesday, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah noted how the group’s operations had exacted a heavy toll on the regime.

“The toll includes 9,254 individuals, among them officers and soldiers, with 3,000 amputees, 650 paralyzed, 185 completely blind, and several thousands suffering severe psychological trauma,” he said.

Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the invading military on both occasions.

~Source - Press TV







