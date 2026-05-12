Job Creation Doubles

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The American economy added 115K jobs last month, crushing expectations of just 65K.
Considering our labor force is actually shrinking — deport, baby, deport — that is pure profit.
Trump 2.0 is a blue-collar renaissance.
The new jobs are high-paying blue-collar jobs turning America into two economies.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (12 May 2026)