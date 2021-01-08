Mike Pence Was Accused of Murdering 51 Children and Raping 77 in 2016

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Disclaimer- Obviously we are not in a position to confirm or discredit these claims. Nonetheless they are consistent with other claims that have appeared on this site over the years. This material is distasteful but may explain why Pence betrayed MAGA and US society is disintegrating.
Continued at https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/01/Mike-Pence-Accused-of-Murdering-51-Children.html
Video Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbmgPmp-RWw
Tory Smith