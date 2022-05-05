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CHP Talks: Vince Byfield on The Fruits of Christendom
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59 views • May 05, 2022
May 5, 2022: My guest this week Vince Byfield, son of the late Ted Byfield, a powerful figure in the reform movement that shaped much of the political landscape of Western Canada in the last decades of the 20th Century and which is still impacting Canadian politics today. The Byfields—publishers of the Western Report, Alberta Report and BC Report magazine—also produced a powerful 12-volume set of hardcover books, The Christians: Their First Two Thousand Years.
Vince is currently steering the production of another important book, Fruits of Christendom, highlighting the contributions of Christianity to civilization as we know it today.
Learn more at: https://thechristians.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Vince is currently steering the production of another important book, Fruits of Christendom, highlighting the contributions of Christianity to civilization as we know it today.
Learn more at: https://thechristians.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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