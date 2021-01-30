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The Total Depravity of Man
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15 views • January 30, 2021
This video is about the first in a series of the TULIP doctrine taught in the Bible. This is famously associated with Calvinism, but this video shows where Calvinism has its error as well as those taught by the Arminian doctrine. Scripture only is what should matter to one seeking the truth of the Bible.
If you would like to help this ministry with a donation please send it to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
If you would like to help this ministry with a donation please send it to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
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