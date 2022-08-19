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8/17/2022 Miles Guo: Tian Wei was the CCP's bagman from the most grassroots level. His philosophy of life is about women, power, and networking. Tian Wei could walk into the Organization Department of the CCP's Central Committee just like entering into his own home. Peng Liyuan's benefactor Song Xinbin helped Tian Wei buy off Luneng Group