IRAN LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILE & OVER 500 DRONES AT ISRAEL

ISRAEL'S MILITARY COMMAND HIDES IN BUNKERS AS IRAN LAUNCHES BALLISTIC MISSILE AND OVER 500 DRONES AT ISRAEL -

Video - Iran launched the first wave of ballistic missiles at targets in Israel, according to the Tasnim agency. (looking for better, longer videos - Cynthia)

U.S. officials estimate massive number of Iranian Shahed drones (image thumbnail) launched at Israel as UK and U.S. fighter jets take off in Middle East to aid genocidal state fend off Tehran's revenge - video and separate Image from IntelRepublic

Total panic in the West as Tel Aviv admits "response larger than expected", while Iranian Defense Ministry sternly warns "any country that opens its airspace or territory to Israel to attack Iran will receive decisive response".

Terror grips Tel Aviv as swarms of missiles and drones continue to be launched from Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, leaving Israel exposed and entire region at edge of major escalation.

"Israeli military has begun jamming GPS signals in an attempt to thwart an Iranian attack," a Zionist army representative reported. Hezbollah stated that they launched dozens of rockets targeting Israel's air defense on the occupied Golan Heights. Iranian media: America asked Iran through Qatar to stop its attacks immediately, but Iran ignored this request and threatened to attack American bases in case of American intervention.

Iran's military is monitoring Jordan's reaction to the attack on Israel; if it takes action, it will become the next target — Iranian media.Iran's representative to the UN: If the Zionists make another mistake, Iran's response will be more severe.



