Stablecoins and Treasury Market Impact

Big moves in crypto—but is this really about saving the dollar system? Stablecoins may become the new "digital pallets of cash" to: Prop up Treasury demand as $7T+ in debt rolls over. Export dollar dominance via Apple/Google Pay worldwide. Create a backdoor CBDC with social credit controls Trump’s team is pushing HARD on the GENESIS Act—could this extend the dollar’s lifespan 10-15 years? Or is it financial warfare disguised as innovation?
#Stablecoin #CBDC #DollarCollapse #TreasuryCrisis #FinancialWarfare #CryptoControl #DigitalDollar #MonetaryReset #DebtBomb
