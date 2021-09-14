D.BUZZ FEATURES : VIMEO

Viemeo is a diverse video sharing platform with many unique videos and content contributors. D.Buzz supports video in beds from this platform with just the copying and pasting of URL.



When on Vimeo copy the URL from the top bar or from the "Share" button. You can use the keyboard shortcut "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+C" on Mac for copy.



Go back to D.Buzz and into a Buzz or Comment. You can then paste, this is "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+v" on Mac.



You will see the Vimeo video show up in the Buzz preview section.



ADDITIONAL POINTS :

D.Buzz does not support the starting of a specific time in the video, however you can link to the video and have the specific video start time on Vimeo directly.

#D.Buzz Features :



The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.