SSRIs increase adolescent aggressivity

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Film director Michael Moore concluded that prescribed SSRI "antidepressant" drugs were causing school shootings.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4729837/
https://www.bmj.com/content/352/bmj.i65
https://www.bmj.com/content/358/bmj.j3697/rr-4
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8157279/
https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/555925
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-hidden-harm-of-antidepressants/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306460319309001 https://edition.cnn.com/2005/HEALTH/01/03/prozac.documents/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-big-suicide-loophole-_b_35990
https://www.karger.com/Article/FullText/501215
https://www.bmj.com/content/332/7542/626.4