MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Public Schools are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student.

Lucas McGee died Thursday in a local hospital, where he was surrounded by loved ones, the district says.

McGee, a wrestler, had a medical emergency during conditioning practice on Sept. 29.

The community has rallied behind his family in the time since, with online donations reaching more than $16,000.

“Lucas will be remembered for his warm personality, kind spirit, quiet strength, and unwavering sense of humor that made him a wonderful friend and classmate. He was always smiling and happy, yet determined, hardworking, and willing to put in the extra effort to achieve his goals — both in the classroom and in athletics. His teachers describe him as driven, smart, kind, respectful, and full of life — someone who led by example and faced every challenge with a positive attitude. He displayed grace and good sportsmanship, treated people well, and will always be known for lifting up everyone around him. Lucas will be greatly missed, and our deepest sympathy is with his family and friends." Mentor Public Schools

Mentor Schools said the district will be offering grief resources on site next week.

RIP 🙏 Too young to die.....

https://www.cleveland19.com/2025/10/10/mentor-student-athlete-dies-days-after-having-medical-emergency-during-practice/

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!