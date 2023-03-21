Is Perception More Important Than Expression? | Sadhguru

Many people seek to find expression to their ideas, beliefs and opinions. But Sadhguru explains that if we want our expression to live forever, something more fundamental needs to be addressed first. #sadhguru #perception

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Wealth Manifestation

LERAR MORE : CLICK HERE

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

