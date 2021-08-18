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Woke Banking is Coming Your Way Soon!
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230 views • August 18, 2021
The cancelling of Alex Jones paved the way for the censoring of many conservatives, most significantly President Donald Trump. Gradually, freedom of speech is disintegrating in America and the worse is yet to come. As reprehensible as it is to be banned from social media, its all the more worse to be banned from financial institutions because of your personal opinions and/or political affiliation. If that sounds far fetched to you, tune in to this episode and learn about the "No-Buy" list that political activists and companies like PayPal are working on now.
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