Cannabis and Cancer 101

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that humans have had a medicinal relationship with cannabis for thousands of years? In fact, cannabis has only been outlawed for the past few decades. In this clip, “Amazon” John Easterling explains the tsunami of change that’s coming for medical cannabis research. And be sure to watch the entire episode to discover how cannabis works with your innate endocannabinoid system to promote healing and wellness… and why cannabis research will likely become the life’s work of an entire generation of researchers.