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YouTube is Purging Again . . . Here's How to Find Me
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44 views • October 24, 2020
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/youtube...
As you've probably seen by now, YouTube has engaged in another round of purging. But don't worry, not only can you access all my work directly from CorbettReport.com, all of my videos are now uploaded to Archive.org, BitChute, LBRY and Minds.com. In addition, LBRY has now backed up the enter Corbett Report YouTube channel (and of course the entire Corbett Report Extras channel is backed up on BitChute). Oh, and I forgot to mention the IPFS backup of the entire website.
Do your worst, GooTube!
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
As you've probably seen by now, YouTube has engaged in another round of purging. But don't worry, not only can you access all my work directly from CorbettReport.com, all of my videos are now uploaded to Archive.org, BitChute, LBRY and Minds.com. In addition, LBRY has now backed up the enter Corbett Report YouTube channel (and of course the entire Corbett Report Extras channel is backed up on BitChute). Oh, and I forgot to mention the IPFS backup of the entire website.
Do your worst, GooTube!
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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