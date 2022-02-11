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World Exclusive: Globalists Only Planning to PAUSE Lockdowns, Masks, Forced-Injections Long Enough Until Large Crowds Disappear – FULL SHOW 2/10/22
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1334 views • February 11, 2022
This is a tried and true globalist strategy! They exploit their narrative control and the attention-span of the masses to slowly but surely get what they want! Only by being aware of their lies can we defeat them! Also, Justin Trudeau’s brother is joining us LIVE on air to discuss the dictatorship now being established by his sibling!
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