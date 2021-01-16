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Miami Doctor Killed by Pfizer Vaccine
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1020 views • January 16, 2021
Miami Obstetrician, Gregory Michael, MD, was killed by the Pfizer BioNTech Covid Vaccine. He was a healthy 56 year old, and enjoyed kayaking with his wife. Edited out vaccine and vaccinations to try and get past the big tech censorship algorithms.
Pretty sure all of my accounts are shadow banned right now.
Pretty sure all of my accounts are shadow banned right now.
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