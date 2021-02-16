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THE WOKE FAMINE: Boycotting Food to "Save the Planet" ( STOP THE COW FARTS)
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10 views • February 16, 2021
THE WOKE FAMINE: Boycotting Food to "Save the Planet" ( STOP THE COW FARTS)
The Guardian is pushing a boycott of JBS, which would cut out 20% of the US meat supply overnight. Given their funding from the Gates Foundation, who seeks to end animal agriculture altogether, this is unsurprising! Christian breaks down this latest propaganda hit piece in the bid to engineer a WOKE FAMINE and push us all on fake, lab-grown meat and a food system controlled by billionaires.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/02/...
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZXht0SXOiDNM/
QUOTE ,, The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. Edmund Burke
The Guardian is pushing a boycott of JBS, which would cut out 20% of the US meat supply overnight. Given their funding from the Gates Foundation, who seeks to end animal agriculture altogether, this is unsurprising! Christian breaks down this latest propaganda hit piece in the bid to engineer a WOKE FAMINE and push us all on fake, lab-grown meat and a food system controlled by billionaires.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/02/...
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZXht0SXOiDNM/
QUOTE ,, The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. Edmund Burke
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