CALL on JESUS, NOW!!! The TRUMPET is ABOUT TO SOUND!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r0PkAnjuLc





Dec 13 2017 Prophetic Dream -Russia and China WW3 Nukes Invasions Civil War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qlhkVWaHUg





June 20-21 Rapture Convergence like No Other





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6me9abPJLI





Pray for us: for we trust we have a good conscience, in all things willing to live honestly. Hebrews 13:18





https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534













https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/













Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k













Movie Never Ashemed













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg













MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT













https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/













A dream: I didn’t make the RAPTURE…













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gUq8REqIZI













“he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love;” #Yeshua #endtimes #Jesus













https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Z258A2DsjJc