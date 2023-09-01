Dr. Robert Malone Talks about the Latest Surge in COVID Cases with Dr Peter Navarro





Should we be worried about the latest COVID variant? Dr. Robert Malone weighs in.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more #WarRoom with guest host Peter Navarro here: https://rumble.com/v3dwoc4-war-room-live-am-show-9-1-23.html