AN IMPORTANT WORD FROM JESUS OUR RESURRECTED LORD TO HIS PEOPLE IN THESE LAST OF LAST DAYS
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published Yesterday

This prophetic word was spoken by Stanley Frodisham who was a personal friend of Smith Wigglesworth. It was given in Chicago in 1965 five years before he died. This word is coming to pass even now.

It is a pertinent word for this day in which we live. We pray all will heed it.

 I CORINTHIANS 10:12

  12    Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.

 I CORINTHIANS 10:13

  13    There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God [is] faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear [it].

 I CORINTHIANS 10:14

  14    Wherefore, my dearly beloved, flee from idolatry.

 I CORINTHIANS 10:15

  15     ¶  I speak as to wise men; judge ye what I say.

