【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 President of MAGA MALL Ronald Soloman: CCP uses the power of the state to suppress the people. There's no ownership, because all the means of production are controlled by CCP. CCP has been infiltrating the US through the educational system, government entities and investment banking firms etc to control our country and siphon out capital from the US to the CCP, it hurts our people in essence.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 MAGA MALL主席罗纳德·所罗门：中共动用国家权力镇压人民。人们没有所有权，因为所有的生产资料都被中共控制。中共一直在通过教育系统、政府实体和投行渗透美国，以图控制我们的国家和将资本从美国抽走并输送给中共，这实质上是在伤害我们的人民。



