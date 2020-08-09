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We Have to Protect Our Freedoms
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14 views • August 09, 2020
The 2020 Nov 3rd Presidential election is the day we see the direction America headed. This is the most crucial election in our lifetime. We stand to lose all of our freedoms. I will do all that I can to protect it, how about you?
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