🕴️ Ethics crisis looming for the Biohacking industry?

We have a golden opportunity to solve these people's problems and turn them into loyal, repeat consumers of Biohacking products while at the same time giving them the gifts of happiness, health, and life extension. However, given the spectacular effects of our products, I fear that we are just a few well-publicized bad calls away from being labeled con men and liars and raked over the coals in the unforgiving court of public opinion.





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/950-biohacking-industry-ethics-crisis