Ukrainian Forces Deliberately Kill Six Civilians in Chasov Yar During Evacuation

The Armed Forces of Ukraine deliberately killed six civilians in Chasov Yar, according to soldiers from the southern troop grouping.

The victims, along with a dog, were attempting to evacuate with a white flag when they were shelled while heading to a crossing over the "Seversky Donets - Donbas" canal. Prior to the attack, they were led by fighters from the "South" grouping, who delivered a radio to coordinate their evacuation.

Despite seeking safety at an abandoned checkpoint, the Ukrainian forces continued their assault, using kamikaze drones to target the fleeing civilians.

https://southfront.press/war-crime-ukrainians-kill-civilians-who-tried-to-escape-from-chasov-yar/

