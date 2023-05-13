Charlie Jordan - Kim Clement's Bass Player - America, God has not abandoned us!

Charlie Jordan, Prophetic bass player for Prophet Kim Clement's ministry shares with our Warriors, Prophetic Words the Lord has given him!!! Amazing! and We expound on Prophetic Words from the Lord through Prophet Kim Clement and how those prophecies are God's Word and therefore will not return void.

The anointing hit this interview as Charlie shares a Word from the Lord with our viewers/Warriors! From that point forward the Lord just continued to enlighten us to the glorious hand of our Heavenly Father and Lord and what He is about to do! This is a great time to be alive! Through this interview the Lord gives us even deeper insight and understanding!

America God is not finished with you!!!! The Eagle will Rise from the ashes; Stronger than ever before! In her mouth, the Word of the Lord! We must Put Him First! Wait just a little bit, the judgement on evil will pass! Remain in God's Presence! Trust Him! Pray prophetically! We WIN! And He Keeps His Own!

