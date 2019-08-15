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15Aug19 ICE Raids Give Americans Factory Jobs, But GOP Gives Away H1-B White Collar Jobs
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18 views • August 15, 2019
Americans showed up in mass for job openings after ICE raids removed illegal immigrants, proving we don’t need foreigners to fill jobs, but GOP leaders are still bringing in cheap labor for white collar jobs. Then, Epstein autopsy report points to strangulation more than hanging as Bill Clinton (his portrait at least) comes out of Epstein closet, dressed in the blue dress of the devil — Hillary. And, lies Republicans are telling you about “Red Flag” laws & “due process”.
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