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Joe Biden can 'go back to sleep' as influential TikTokers 'solve' Ukraine-Russia crisis
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131 views • March 20, 2022
President Joe Biden can "go back to sleep" now after turning to influential TikTokers to solve the Ukraine-Russia crisis, according to Sky News host Rowan Dean.
The White House held a zoom briefing for 30 popular internet figures, who then took to their social media profiles to talk about what they had been briefed on – that soaring inflation was due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
One of the influencers was TikToker Ellie Zeiler – an 18-year-old girl with more than 10 million followers – who posted a video explaining why gas prices were so high, blaming it on Mr Putin's war with Ukraine.
"Well problem solved – she can take care of everything," Mr Dean said.
"Biden can go back to sleep."
The White House held a zoom briefing for 30 popular internet figures, who then took to their social media profiles to talk about what they had been briefed on – that soaring inflation was due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
One of the influencers was TikToker Ellie Zeiler – an 18-year-old girl with more than 10 million followers – who posted a video explaining why gas prices were so high, blaming it on Mr Putin's war with Ukraine.
"Well problem solved – she can take care of everything," Mr Dean said.
"Biden can go back to sleep."
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