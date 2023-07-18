Create New Account
Taxpayers are funding limo & US Marshals around the clock security detail for Fraudci.
Published Yesterday

After months of rumors, Primetime has cracked the case. We filed a FOIA and we can now reveal that taxpayers are funding Fauci’s security detail.


The U.S. Marshals are taking him around in limousines and giving him around-the-clock security.


@RandPaul says the government lied to him about it. He’s asking if Dr. Fauci still gets legal representation, because he might very well need it.


https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1681109787214323712?s=20

Keywords
retirementfaucilimolegal defensefraudcisecurity detail

