Taxpayers are funding limo & US Marshals around the clock security detail for Fraudci.

After months of rumors, Primetime has cracked the case. We filed a FOIA and we can now reveal that taxpayers are funding Fauci’s security detail.
The U.S. Marshals are taking him around in limousines and giving him around-the-clock security.
@RandPaul says the government lied to him about it. He’s asking if Dr. Fauci still gets legal representation, because he might very well need it.
https://twitter.com/JesseBWatters/status/1681109787214323712?s=20
