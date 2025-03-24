BREAKING: 145 BANKS CLOSE! - Banking Crisis Explodes In Just 5 Weeks! - Your Money Isn't Safe

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the shocking escalation within the banking crisis as 145 more banks close and the push to go digital becomes more obvious.













145 bank locations are shuttering including by Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and more.













In response to this, many are noting that this will make lines much longer at remaining banks due to people cashing checks or doing money orders in person. They're basically insinuating that the problem they're creating in the first place will force them to cause further problems forcing people into a digital CBDC system.













Considering the banks are bankrupt according to their own balance sheets, the FDIC can't cover more than 1% of deposits, inflation is impoverishing most of the population, global conflicts are leading to emergency orders and all the while the European Union is releasing their CBDC by October at the latest according to them, there are no coincidences. The agenda is pushing forward with a lot of steam.













In this video we break down the news, what it means and what you can do about it.













Stay tuned for more from WAM!













